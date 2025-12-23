HDFC Bank revises lounge access rules: What changes for you?

HDFC Bank has announced changes to its airport lounge access policy for debit cardholders. The new rules will come into effect from January 10, introducing a voucher-based system and raising the minimum spending requirement. Under the revised policy, customers will no longer get complimentary lounge access just by swiping their physical debit cards at the terminal.

Access procedure New voucher-based access system Under the new system, eligible customers will have to generate and present a digital voucher or QR code. This code is issued after meeting the bank's spending criteria. Once eligibility is confirmed, HDFC Bank will send an SMS or email with a link to claim the lounge voucher. Customers will then have to complete OTP verification using their registered mobile number before receiving the code/QR.

Spending requirement Increased spending threshold for complimentary access HDFC Bank has doubled the quarterly spending requirement for most debit cards to ₹10,000 from ₹5,000. The spend can be accumulated through one/multiple transactions, either online or at physical stores. However, this condition does not apply to the Infiniti Debit Card which continues to offer complimentary lounge access without any minimum spend requirement. New debit cardholders will also have to meet this revised threshold for lounge access eligibility.

Visit limits Complimentary lounge visits remain unchanged The number of complimentary lounge visits remains the same and varies by debit card variant. For instance, Millennia Debit Card users get one visit per quarter, while Platinum Debit Card holders are entitled to two visits in the same period. Only purchase transactions made using an HDFC Bank debit card will count toward the quarterly spend requirement. Transactions like ATM cash withdrawals and UPI or wallet payments won't be considered.