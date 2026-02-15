HDFC Flexi Cap Fund crosses ₹1 lakh crore milestone
HDFC's Flexi Cap Fund just crossed the ₹1 lakh crore mark in assets under management—a big deal for a fund that started in January 1995.
It stands out for investing flexibly across large, mid, and small-cap stocks, aiming to grow your money over time.
Key details of the fund
As of February 2026, each unit of the fund is valued at NA.
Most of its investments (around 70%) are in large-cap companies, with smaller chunks in mid- and small-caps.
The expense ratio is a low 0.68%, so you keep more of what you earn.
How has the fund performed?
The fund has delivered strong returns—16.52% over one year and 22.31% over three years.