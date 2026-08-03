HDFC, ICICI raise dollar deposit rates to attract NRI funds

ICICI Bank has raised its FCNR(B) deposit rate for deposits of $5 million or more to 6.25% from 6%.

HDFC Bank has also increased the rate on its three- to five-year FCNR(B) dollar deposits by 25 basis points, matching ICICI's new rate.

The changes are largely due to market conditions and competition, with banks needing to adjust their rates as overseas rates rise and borrowing becomes costlier.