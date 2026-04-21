HDFC Life board backs Vibha Padalkar for 5 year term
Business
HDFC Life is sticking with what works; Vibha Padalkar is set to continue as managing director and CEO for another five years, starting September 2026.
The board's decision highlights its trust in her leadership, and it comes after a formal recommendation from its Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
HDFC Life awaits shareholder, regulatory approvals
Her reappointment still needs a thumbs-up from shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting and approval from insurance regulators.
The board says she checks all the boxes for eligibility.
Investors seem happy with the news too; HDFC Life shares got a small boost, showing confidence in her steady hand at the top.