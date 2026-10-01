HDFC Mutual Fund launches FTSE India Equity ETF ₹500 minimum

HDFC Mutual Fund just rolled out its HDFC FTSE India Equity ETF, letting you invest in a big slice of the Indian stock market with one move.

Subscriptions are open through October 7, and you can get started with as little as ₹500.

The goal? To seek to generate returns in line with the FTSE India Equity Index (Total Return Index), before fees and expenses and subject to tracking error, so your money moves with the market, minus any guesswork.