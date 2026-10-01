HDFC Mutual Fund launches FTSE India Equity ETF ₹500 minimum
HDFC Mutual Fund just rolled out its HDFC FTSE India Equity ETF, letting you invest in a big slice of the Indian stock market with one move.
Subscriptions are open through October 7, and you can get started with as little as ₹500.
The goal? To seek to generate returns in line with the FTSE India Equity Index (Total Return Index), before fees and expenses and subject to tracking error, so your money moves with the market, minus any guesswork.
HDFC ETF tracks 276 Indian stocks
This ETF tracks 276 Indian stocks, representing around 90% of the market capitalisation of the FTSE India All Cap Index (as of August 31, 2026).
It mostly sticks to these index stocks but keeps a small chunk in debt and money-market instruments and units of debt mutual fund schemes for liquidity purposes.
Managed by Abhishek Mor and Arun Agarwal, it follows a rules-based passive investment strategy: no picking favorites, just steady tracking of the index.