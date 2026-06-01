Health alert over eggs in Private Selection Honey Dijon chicken
Heads up, there's a public health alert on Private Selection Honey Dijon Boneless and Skinless Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat after a label mix-up hid that it contains eggs (a big deal for anyone with allergies).
The mistake was spotted by a sharp-eyed store employee who noticed the back label listed random ingredients like beef and sesame teriyaki marinade instead.
Avoid private selection packs lot 15326A
If you bought 21-ounce packs with lot code 15326A and "best if used by" June 28, 2026 (from Kroger or Fred Meyer in states like Alabama, Illinois, or Oregon), don't eat them.
No one's gotten sick so far, but it's best to toss the chicken or return it.
Got questions? You can reach out to FW Farms at cs@gwfg.com or call the US Department of Agriculture Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.