Health alert over eggs in Private Selection Honey Dijon chicken

Avoid private selection packs lot 15326A

If you bought 21-ounce packs with lot code 15326A and "best if used by" June 28, 2026 (from Kroger or Fred Meyer in states like Alabama, Illinois, or Oregon), don't eat them.

No one's gotten sick so far, but it's best to toss the chicken or return it.

Got questions? You can reach out to FW Farms at cs@gwfg.com or call the US Department of Agriculture Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.