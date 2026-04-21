HECT India invests ₹18cr in AI for travel bookings

HECT says AI avoided over ₹100cr

This move is all about making trips simpler and more affordable for middle-class travelers.

By automating tasks and cutting down on manual work, HECT says it has claimed to avoid over ₹100 crore in potential operational costs.

Founder Gaurav Sharma shared that their decade in the industry helped them train their AI to really get Indian travel habits, aiming for a one-stop platform that keeps things user-friendly and budget-friendly.