HECT India invests ₹18cr in AI for travel bookings
HECT India, known for offline events, is jumping into the travel game with a major ₹18 crore investment in AI.
Starting May 2025, they'll use this tech to build smart systems that can check travel plans and automate bookings from different vendors:
₹7 crore of the budget has been deployed within the current fiscal year (FY 2025-26).
HECT says AI avoided over ₹100cr
This move is all about making trips simpler and more affordable for middle-class travelers.
By automating tasks and cutting down on manual work, HECT says it has claimed to avoid over ₹100 crore in potential operational costs.
Founder Gaurav Sharma shared that their decade in the industry helped them train their AI to really get Indian travel habits, aiming for a one-stop platform that keeps things user-friendly and budget-friendly.