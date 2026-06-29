Herbalife India, IIT Madras open Chennai plant cell fermentation center
Business
Herbalife India and IIT Madras just opened the country's first plant cell fermentation center in Chennai.
The goal? To make sustainable, plant-based health products and help turn cool lab research into real-world solutions.
The center brings together students, researchers, startups, and industry pros to push plant-based innovation forward.
Center supports Atmanirbhar Bharat goals
This new hub supports national efforts like Atmanirbhar Bharat by boosting homegrown innovation and cutting down on imports.
With high-tech equipment for research and startup incubation, it's set to help India lead in eco-friendly manufacturing.
The launch also sparked conversations about growing the herbal product market (and tackling regulatory hurdles) right here at home.