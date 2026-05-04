Hero MotoCorp names Sachin Agrawal CTO to lead R&D Business May 04, 2026

Hero MotoCorp just named Sachin Agrawal as its new chief technology officer, starting May 21.

He is taking over from Vikram Kasbekar, who is stepping down but will still be on the board as executive director.

Agrawal will head up R&D at both the Hero Centre for Innovation and Technology and Hero Tech Centre Germany (TCG), leading the company's next wave of innovation.