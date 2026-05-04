Hero MotoCorp names Sachin Agrawal CTO to lead R&D
Business
Hero MotoCorp just named Sachin Agrawal as its new chief technology officer, starting May 21.
He is taking over from Vikram Kasbekar, who is stepping down but will still be on the board as executive director.
Agrawal will head up R&D at both the Hero Centre for Innovation and Technology and Hero Tech Centre Germany (TCG), leading the company's next wave of innovation.
Sachin Agrawal's almost 30-year automotive experience
Agrawal brings almost 30 years of hands-on experience in automotive tech.
Before this, he led R&D at VE Commercial Vehicles (a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture), and earlier helped design Daewoo's Matiz chassis system in South Korea.
With his background, Hero is clearly betting big on fresh ideas and global tech upgrades.