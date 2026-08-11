Hero MotoCorp Q1 FY27 profit up 33%, revenue ₹13,000 cr
Business
Hero MotoCorp just posted a 33% jump in profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027.
Revenue soared 36% to ₹13,000 crore, thanks to selling more bikes, up 23% to 1.68 million units in just one quarter.
Hero MotoCorp EV sales jump 151%
The company saw big demand for premium motorcycles, scooters, and especially electric vehicles (EVs): EV sales shot up by 151%.
Hero kept its strong lead in the 100-cc segment with nearly 86% market share and boosted its presence in both the 125-cc range and EVs (with Vida now at almost an 11% share).
To keep up with demand, they're ramping up EV production and managed cost pressures by raising prices a bit on their bikes.