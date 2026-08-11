Hero MotoCorp Q1 FY27 profit up 33%, revenue ₹13,000 cr

The company saw big demand for premium motorcycles, scooters, and especially electric vehicles (EVs): EV sales shot up by 151%.

Hero kept its strong lead in the 100-cc segment with nearly 86% market share and boosted its presence in both the 125-cc range and EVs (with Vida now at almost an 11% share).

To keep up with demand, they're ramping up EV production and managed cost pressures by raising prices a bit on their bikes.