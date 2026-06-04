Hero MotoCorp unveils Splendor+ and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel

Hero MotoCorp prices ₹72,792 and ₹82,710

The HF Deluxe Flex Fuel starts at ₹72,792 and the Splendor+ Flex Fuel at ₹82,710 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

They will hit Delhi and parts of Maharashtra in July 2026 before rolling out nationwide.

Hero says this move is all about affordable green mobility, helping India cut its carbon intensity by 45% by 2030.

As the company puts it, This launch is a step toward India's goal of reducing economic carbon intensity.