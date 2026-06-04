Hero MotoCorp unveils Splendor+ and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel
Hero MotoCorp just dropped India's flex-fuel motorcycles: the Splendor+ Flex Fuel and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel.
These bikes can run on a mix of fuels (E20 to E85), making them pretty versatile for daily rides.
The launch happened in Delhi right before World Environment Day, with Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Hardeep Singh Puri showing their support.
After the big reveal, Hero's shares got a nice boost, jumping nearly 3% on the NSE.
Hero MotoCorp prices ₹72,792 and ₹82,710
The HF Deluxe Flex Fuel starts at ₹72,792 and the Splendor+ Flex Fuel at ₹82,710 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
They will hit Delhi and parts of Maharashtra in July 2026 before rolling out nationwide.
Hero says this move is all about affordable green mobility, helping India cut its carbon intensity by 45% by 2030.
As the company puts it, This launch is a step toward India's goal of reducing economic carbon intensity.