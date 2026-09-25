Hero Motors stock jumps nearly 69% to ₹141.69 on debut
Business
Hero Motors made a splashy entry on the stock market, with its share price shooting up by nearly 69% to ₹141.69 on Friday, way above its IPO price of ₹84.
The stock started at ₹82 but quickly bounced back, even hitting the upper trading limit on day one.
Hero Motors IPO oversubscribed 6.66 times
The IPO was seriously popular, getting oversubscribed 6.66 times, especially among retail and non-institutional investors.
So what's the buzz about? Hero Motors builds powertrain solutions for big names like BMW and Ducati, and is betting big on electric vehicle tech, putting it right in the middle of the shift toward electrification in the automotive industry.