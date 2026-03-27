Hetero launches semaglutide in Africa, Asia, Middle East Business Mar 27, 2026

Hyderabad-based Hetero just launched its generic versions of semaglutide (Truglyx, Rolmodl, and Moto G) in parts of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

These medications are important for treating type 2 diabetes and obesity but have been tough to get in many developing countries.

Hetero plans to roll them out in more than 75 countries once they clear regulatory hurdles.