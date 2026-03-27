Hetero launches semaglutide in Africa, Asia, Middle East
Business
Hyderabad-based Hetero just launched its generic versions of semaglutide (Truglyx, Rolmodl, and Moto G) in parts of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.
These medications are important for treating type 2 diabetes and obesity but have been tough to get in many developing countries.
Hetero plans to roll them out in more than 75 countries once they clear regulatory hurdles.
Easy-to-use pens for diabetes and weight loss
Hetero is tapping into its global networks to keep supplies steady, offering these drugs as easy-to-use pens with different dose options for both diabetes and weight loss.
The Indian launch will follow after local approvals.
Hetero said it is focused on making healthcare accessible and affordable through its innovative solutions.