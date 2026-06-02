Hewlett Packard Enterprise posts record quarter on AI demand

HPE raises goals amid $6.3B backlog

With all this momentum, HPE has raised its goals for the next few years, now aiming for up to 33% revenue growth by 2026 and a major boost in networking sales.

Chief Financial Officer Marie Myers pointed out more than $6.3 billion in total AI backlog, expecting even more action later this year.

Investors are clearly excited too; HPE's stock shot up 36% after the news, showing real confidence in the company's AI-powered future.