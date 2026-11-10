Hexaware drops quotas as AI reshapes midsize IT sales compensation
Midsize IT companies are switching up how they reward their sales teams, all thanks to the rise of AI.
Hexaware Technologies just dropped its old quota system and now pays commissions based on actual revenue: no more complicated thresholds.
CFO Vikash Kumar Jain says Hexaware "very recently transitioned" its hunting team from a quota-based plan to a commission-based plan and that it is "something which we expect is going to work out well."
LTM sells AI, Coforge brings advisors
LTM Ltd. is steering its sales teams toward selling more AI-focused services, moving away from older solutions. CEO Venu Lambu sees this as key for staying relevant right now.
Meanwhile, Coforge Ltd. is trying out new ways to find clients by bringing in outside deal advisors, which president and executive director John Speight hopes will help them reach a wider range of customers.