Hexaware drops quotas as AI reshapes midsize IT sales compensation

Midsize IT companies are switching up how they reward their sales teams, all thanks to the rise of AI.

Hexaware Technologies just dropped its old quota system and now pays commissions based on actual revenue: no more complicated thresholds.

CFO Vikash Kumar Jain says Hexaware "very recently transitioned" its hunting team from a quota-based plan to a commission-based plan and that it is "something which we expect is going to work out well."