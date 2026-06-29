Hexaware rises 8% after Anthropic Claude deal on Amazon Bedrock
Business
Hexaware's stock shot up 8% on Monday after the company became an official reseller for Anthropic's Claude AI models through Amazon Bedrock.
This move means Hexaware can now help businesses in finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail use some of the latest AI tools out there.
Hexaware offers Claude access and rollouts
With this new partnership, Hexaware will offer everything from access to Claude models to customizing and rolling them out for clients, especially those in industries with strict rules.
Even though Hexaware's shares have dropped nearly 30% this year, the company is betting big on using Claude-powered solutions for things like document processing and supply chain analytics to boost its global presence in enterprise AI.