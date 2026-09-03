Hexaware shares fall 4% as CEO Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan steps down
Business
Hexaware Technologies's shares dropped 4% on Thursday after Hexaware Technologies announced that CEO Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan is stepping down.
He'll officially leave his role (and the board) on October 28, 2026, after more than a decade with the company.
The stock opened lower at ₹538, reflecting investor jitters about the leadership change.
Vivek Jetley named Hexaware CEO
Ramakarthikeyan isn't disappearing: he'll stick around as Senior Advisor to help with a smooth transition.
Taking over is Vivek Jetley, an industry pro with more than 25 years in AI and digital transformation, who joins from EXL.
This leadership shuffle lines up with Hexaware's bigger plan to ride the wave of AI-driven changes in tech services and keep growing globally.