HFCL invests ₹400cr to expand optical fiber and cable manufacturing

By July 2028, HFCL wants to boost its optical fiber capacity from 33.90 million to 38.50 million kilometers a year and its cable output from 42.36 million to 56.36 million kilometers.

They're funding this through their own internal accruals and some borrowed money.

The company says this upgrade will help it fill big orders faster, improve efficiency, and step up its game as a global supplier, so expect better connectivity all around.