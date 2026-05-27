HFCL rises nearly 8% on ₹135cr RailTel defense maintenance deal
Business
HFCL shares shot up nearly 8% on Wednesday after the company landed a ₹135 crore annual maintenance contract from RailTel.
The deal covers secure network operations for India's defense forces and runs for five years, until January 2031.
By midday, HFCL stock was trading at ₹173.84, up more than 152% this year.
HFCL to provide defense network support
HFCL isn't new to this project (it had already built data centers with AI-powered security for defense sites across India).
Now, it will handle everything from network monitoring and quick fixes to round-the-clock tech support, making sure things stay safe and reliable.
This contract is also a pretty clear sign that the government trusts HFCL with some serious tech responsibilities.