HFCL shares jump 140% since March 30 to ₹158.94
Business
HFCL has seen its stock price jump an incredible 140% since March 30, trading at ₹158.94 on May 25.
That's four days in a row of gains, with the latest day alone up 7%.
The big rally (76% in April and another 40% this month) comes after some seriously strong quarterly results and a lot of optimism about the company's future.
HFCL revenue +128% profits 184.5 cr
HFCL posted massive growth last quarter: revenue shot up nearly 128% compared to last year, and profits bounced back from losses to hit ₹184.5 crore.
The company's got big plans too: it wants to double revenue by FY29, boost exports to one-half its business, and is expanding into defense tech with a huge new facility in Andhra Pradesh.
Their growing order book suggests they're not slowing down anytime soon.