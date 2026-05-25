HFCL shares jump 140% since March 30 to ₹158.94 Business May 25, 2026

HFCL has seen its stock price jump an incredible 140% since March 30, trading at ₹158.94 on May 25.

That's four days in a row of gains, with the latest day alone up 7%.

The big rally (76% in April and another 40% this month) comes after some seriously strong quarterly results and a lot of optimism about the company's future.