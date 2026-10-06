HFCL stock tripled on fiber and defense, targets 40% FY27
HFCL just pulled off a massive tripled jump in its stock price over the past six months, mainly because of big moves in optical fiber tech and defense projects.
The company is now aiming for 40% revenue growth by FY27, with its order book hitting ₹26,665 crore as of June 2026.
Plus, HFCL expects to earn over 60% of revenue from international markets by the end of the current fiscal year (FY27 — ending March 2027), up from around 12% in the previous year.
HFCL preform facility by July 2029
HFCL is boosting its optical fiber production and building a new preform facility set to open by July 2029.
On the defense side, it's rolling out surveillance radars, communication systems, and even manufacturing grenades and electronic fuses, all backed by a ₹2,300 crore order book.
HFCL looks set for more global expansion ahead.