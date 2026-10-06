HFCL stock tripled on fiber and defense, targets 40% FY27

HFCL just pulled off a massive tripled jump in its stock price over the past six months, mainly because of big moves in optical fiber tech and defense projects.

The company is now aiming for 40% revenue growth by FY27, with its order book hitting ₹26,665 crore as of June 2026.

Plus, HFCL expects to earn over 60% of revenue from international markets by the end of the current fiscal year (FY27 — ending March 2027), up from around 12% in the previous year.