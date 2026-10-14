High 30-year mortgage rate 7.5% drives ARMs up, applications fall

With 30-year fixed mortgage rates now at 7.5%, more people are turning to adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) for their lower starting payments, even though those rates could rise later.

ARMs now make up 10.5% of mortgage demand, the highest level in a year.

But overall, fewer folks are applying for mortgages: applications dropped 2.75% last week and are down 37.5% from last year, showing how tough it's getting to afford a home.