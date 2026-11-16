Japan's economy contracts for first time in a year

Despite Japan's exports exceeding expectations for two out of three months in the quarter, net exports weighed on the economy.

This was mainly due to higher energy imports, which cut 0.6% points from the country's growth.

The Nikkei 225 index rose by 0.4% after the data release, while yield on benchmark 10-year Japanese Government Bonds stood at 2.885%.

The yen weakened slightly against the dollar at a rate of 159.76 per dollar.