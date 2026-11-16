Japan's economy contracts for first time in a year
What's the story
Japan's economy has contracted unexpectedly in the third quarter, shrinking at an annualized rate of 0.1% compared to the previous quarter. The contraction is largely attributed to a slowdown in consumption and exports, which have been under pressure from rising energy costs. A Reuters poll had predicted a growth of 0.3% for this period, while GDP had expanded by 1.4% in the last quarter.
Export challenges
Higher energy imports cut 0.6% points from the country's growth
Despite Japan's exports exceeding expectations for two out of three months in the quarter, net exports weighed on the economy.
This was mainly due to higher energy imports, which cut 0.6% points from the country's growth.
The Nikkei 225 index rose by 0.4% after the data release, while yield on benchmark 10-year Japanese Government Bonds stood at 2.885%.
The yen weakened slightly against the dollar at a rate of 159.76 per dollar.
Consumer impact
Private consumption fell by 0.3%
The July-September quarter saw Japan's economic recovery lose steam as persistent inflation and high living costs forced households to cut down on spending.
This pushed the country's GDP into its first contraction in a year.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy shrank by 0.02%, against market expectations of 0.1% growth.
Private consumption, which makes up more than half of Japan's economic output, fell by 0.3% during this period, more than economists' forecasted contraction of 0.2%.
Investment boost
Rise in business investment partly offsets decline in consumption
The decline in household consumption was partly offset by a rise in business investment.
Capital spending, a key driver of private demand, rose by 1.6% in the July-September quarter, above market expectations of 1.5%.
Investment in labor-saving technologies and AI-related projects bolstered corporate spending, indicating continued demand for tech and automation despite weak domestic consumption.
Trade effects
External demand remained a major drag on economic growth
External demand remained a major drag on economic growth, with net external demand subtracting 0.6% points from GDP growth, more than economists' expected drag of 0.4% points.
Imports surged as purchases of oil and other energy products rebounded after Japan diversified its procurement following supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.
Rate considerations
Latest GDP figures to be closely watched by BoJ
The latest GDP figures will be closely watched by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) as it decides whether the economy can take more interest-rate hikes.
Japan is still grappling with inflationary pressures from high energy costs and rising import prices, partly due to a weaker yen.
The central bank has accelerated monetary policy tightening this year, raising rates in June and September.
Economic outlook
IMF projects Japan to fall to 6th-largest economy by 2027
Despite the latest setback, corporate investment, rising real wages, and strong demand for AI-related projects continue to support the broader economy.
A monthly survey by the Japan Center for Economic Research found economists expect Japan's economy to grow by 0.89% in fiscal 2026 and 1.02% in fiscal 2027.
However, longer-term challenges are emerging as other major economies expand, with the IMF projecting that Japan will fall to the sixth-largest economy in nominal dollar terms by 2027 behind India and Britain.