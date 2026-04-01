Hightouch hits $100 million ARR after AI tools add $70 million

Hightouch AI understands brand style

Hightouch's AI stands out by actually understanding each brand's unique style: no more generic ads or awkward mistakes.

By syncing up with platforms like Figma and content management systems, it helps brands keep things consistent and make the most of what they already have.

Co-CEO Kashish Gupta summed it up: "Before Gen AI, it was impossible for someone without many, many years of design skills to create consumer-level assets."