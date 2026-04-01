Hightouch hits $100 million ARR after AI tools add $70 million
Hightouch, an eight-year-old startup, just crossed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) as of April 16, 2026.
This huge leap is mostly thanks to its AI-powered marketing tools launched in late 2024, which helped brands like Domino's and Spotify create content faster, without always needing design teams.
In just 20 months, these tools brought in an extra $70 million.
Hightouch AI understands brand style
Hightouch's AI stands out by actually understanding each brand's unique style: no more generic ads or awkward mistakes.
By syncing up with platforms like Figma and content management systems, it helps brands keep things consistent and make the most of what they already have.
Co-CEO Kashish Gupta summed it up: "Before Gen AI, it was impossible for someone without many, many years of design skills to create consumer-level assets."