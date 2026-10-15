Hillhouse announces $12-15bn TeraNova DC to drive India's tech growth
Business
Hillhouse Investments, a major Singapore-based firm, just announced TeraNova DC, a new about $12-15 billion data center platform set to power India's tech growth by 2032.
The plan? Build massive, AI-ready, eco-friendly data campuses in hotspots like Maharashtra, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, and Gujarat.
TeraNova DC cites India data gap
TeraNova DC wants to help hyperscalers and AI startups scale up fast with smart locations and modular construction.
Even though India creates about 20% of the world's data, it has only 3% of global data center capacity, so there's huge room to grow.
As TeraNova DC CEO Sanjay Bhutani puts it, "India's digitization vision is entering a defining phase."