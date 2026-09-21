Hillhouse-backed Elevate Campuses launches IPO to raise ₹2,100cr Sept 23-25

The funds will help Elevate buy 14 K-12 campuses in India and Dubai, repay debt, and fuel future growth.

Right now, they already have capacity to cater to 80,255 students across 15 Indian cities and Dubai under brands like Good Host Spaces and ScholarZ.

With Hillhouse Investment's backing (over $3.5 billion committed since inception), Elevate seems ready to level up its student-living game even further.