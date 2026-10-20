Hilton moves to Nasdaq November 5, 2026 to attract tech investors
Business
Hilton is switching its stock listing from the New York Stock Exchange to Nasdaq on November 5, 2026, but you will still find it under the HLT ticker.
The goal? To get noticed by more investors who care about tech and growth.
Chris Nassetta says Nasdaq supports innovation
CEO Chris Nassetta says joining Nasdaq fits Hilton's vision for innovation and long-term growth.
The company recently brought in Jeff Moore as chief technology officer, showing they are serious about tech upgrades, just like rival Marriott did when it made a similar move back in 2013.
Hilton was first listed on the NYSE in 1946; it returned to public markets in 2013 after a six-year private period.