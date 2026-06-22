Aditya Birla Group will now make bicycle components

Product portfolio

Hindalco's range of value-added aluminum products

Beyond primary aluminum, Hindalco offers a wide range of value-added aluminum products. These include flat rolled products, aluminum extrusions with superior finishes like powder coating and anodising, aluminum foils including pharmaceutical and food-grade foils, as well as specialty aerospace-grade alloys through its Hindalco-Almex Aerospace division. The company currently produces around 340,000 tons of these value-added products annually.