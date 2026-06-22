Aditya Birla Group will now make bicycle components
What's the story
Aditya Birla Group's Hindalco Industries has commissioned a new manufacturing facility for aluminum bicycle components. The plant, located at Chakan in Pune, Maharashtra, is equipped with advanced manufacturing and finishing capabilities. It will produce a range of products including frames, rigid forks, handlebars, and wheel rims for both domestic and international markets.
Production details
Annual production capacity
The new facility boasts an annual production capacity of approximately 5,00,000 frames and forks, 7,50,000 handlebars, and 8,00,000 pairs of wheel rims. This output will significantly contribute to Hindalco's strategy of expanding its range of value-added aluminum products with a focus on mobility applications.
Product portfolio
Hindalco's range of value-added aluminum products
Beyond primary aluminum, Hindalco offers a wide range of value-added aluminum products. These include flat rolled products, aluminum extrusions with superior finishes like powder coating and anodising, aluminum foils including pharmaceutical and food-grade foils, as well as specialty aerospace-grade alloys through its Hindalco-Almex Aerospace division. The company currently produces around 340,000 tons of these value-added products annually.