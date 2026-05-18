Hindustan Copper Q4 net profit ₹444 cr revenue ₹1,156 cr

Hindustan Copper to raise ₹500 cr

Compared to last quarter, profits shot up 184%, but expenses rose too due to pricier raw materials and staff costs.

For the full year, revenue grew 49% and net profit nearly doubled.

Looking ahead, Hindustan Copper plans to raise up to ₹500 crore through NCDs or bonds via private placement and is investing in digital upgrades like AI-powered analytics for future growth.