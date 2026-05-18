Hindustan Copper Q4 net profit ₹444 cr revenue ₹1,156 cr
Business
Hindustan Copper just posted a net profit of ₹444 crore for Q4 FY2026, more than doubling last year's number.
Revenue also climbed 58% to ₹1,156 crore, thanks to smarter operations and better profit margins.
Hindustan Copper to raise ₹500 cr
Compared to last quarter, profits shot up 184%, but expenses rose too due to pricier raw materials and staff costs.
For the full year, revenue grew 49% and net profit nearly doubled.
Looking ahead, Hindustan Copper plans to raise up to ₹500 crore through NCDs or bonds via private placement and is investing in digital upgrades like AI-powered analytics for future growth.