Hindustan Copper seeks Navratna, plans advisor hire, eyes ₹1,000cr autonomy
Business
Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) is aiming for the coveted Navratna status, which would let it greenlight investments up to ₹1,000 crore without waiting for government approval.
Outgoing CMD Sanjiv Kumar Singh shared that HCL plans to hire an advisor to help with the process.
The company also plans to triple its copper ore output to 12 million tons by 2029.
HCL posts ₹920.67cr net profit FY26
Singh pointed out that demand for copper is booming thanks to renewables, electric vehicles, and AI infrastructure.
HCL just posted record profits, ₹920.67 crore net and over ₹3,000 crore in revenue for FY26, which helps back these bold moves.
Singh also highlighted plans to revive the Gujarat Copper Project under a revenue-sharing model.