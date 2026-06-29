Hindustan Copper seeks Navratna, plans advisor hire, eyes ₹1,000cr autonomy Business Jun 29, 2026

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) is aiming for the coveted Navratna status, which would let it greenlight investments up to ₹1,000 crore without waiting for government approval.

Outgoing CMD Sanjiv Kumar Singh shared that HCL plans to hire an advisor to help with the process.

The company also plans to triple its copper ore output to 12 million tons by 2029.