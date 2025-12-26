Hindustan Copper shares hit 15-year high: Time to book profits?

Hindustan Copper's shares have surged by 8% to ₹473 apiece in today's session, the highest since November 2010. The spike comes as copper prices in Shanghai hit a new peak amid tight supply conditions. The state-owned copper miner has seen its stock rally by 21% this week, marking its best performance since December 2023. In 2025 alone, the stock has gained an impressive 89%, outperforming the Nifty Metal index which rose by just 24% during the same period.

Market impact Global copper prices influence Hindustan Copper's stock performance The rise in copper prices has been observed globally, with Shanghai witnessing a 2.7% increase to 98,780 yuan ($14,090) per ton on the Shanghai Futures Exchange. In New York, contracts rose by 3% to hit $5.743 per pound on the Comex. These global trends have significantly impacted Hindustan Copper's stock performance in India.

Expert opinions Analysts weigh in on Hindustan Copper's stock surge Analysts have noted that while profit booking at these levels is a possibility, several factors could push the stock even higher. Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Pvt. Ltd., said "Hindustan Copper's recent performance is largely a result of the supportive global copper price trend and the overall improvement in the metals sector." He added that despite natural profit-taking, "the present supporting trend and earnings growth make the sector relevant."