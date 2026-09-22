Hindustan Copper shares rise 3% on BSE after ₹7000cr plan
Business
Hindustan Copper's stock rose 3% on Tuesday, hitting a day's high of ₹521.75 on the BSE.
The boost came right after the company announced it's investing a huge ₹7,000 crore over the next 5 to 6 years.
Hindustan Copper joins PSUs and CODELCO
To make this happen, Hindustan Copper is teaming up with Indian PSUs like NTPC Mining, RITES, and IOCL, plus CODELCO, Chile, for extra expertise.
In the last four years alone, they've added 154.14 million tons to their copper ore reserves/resources, and they're still hunting for more deposits both in India and abroad.