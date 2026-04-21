Hindustan Zinc meeting April 24 to approve Q4/FY26 results Business Apr 21, 2026

Hindustan Zinc (part of Vedanta Group) is holding a board meeting on April 24, 2026.

They are set to approve their Q4 and full-year results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

They might also announce an interim dividend for the new financial year.

The company will announce its results on April 24, 2026, and plans an earnings conference call shortly after the announcement.