Hindustan Zinc meeting April 24 to approve Q4/FY26 results
Business
Hindustan Zinc (part of Vedanta Group) is holding a board meeting on April 24, 2026.
They are set to approve their Q4 and full-year results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.
They might also announce an interim dividend for the new financial year.
The company will announce its results on April 24, 2026, and plans an earnings conference call shortly after the announcement.
Hindustan Zinc Q3 profit ₹3,879cr
The company recently posted a strong 47% jump in net profit for Q3 FY26, hitting ₹3,879 crore, with profitability also aided by a 33% increase in other income.
After the results are released, Hindustan Zinc will host an earnings call to speak with investors about what is next.