Hindustan Zinc plans 2.26 million metric ton capacity by 2030
Hindustan Zinc, part of the Vedanta Group, is gearing up to double its production capacity to 2.26 million metric tons by 2030.
CEO Arun Misra shared that they're adding another 250,000 metric tons by FY29, targeting a total of 1.59 million metric tons of zinc and boosting annual silver output to 1,500 metric tons.
Hindustan Zinc demerger deferred
A possible company split (demerger) is on the table but will resume after Vedanta's own demerger.
For now, Vedanta has set aside up to $600 million for upgrades and $450 million for maintenance in the current fiscal.
Financially, Hindustan Zinc had a strong start with profits jumping 68% in the March quarter and revenues hitting ₹13,544 crore, thanks in part to higher silver prices.
The company also wants to hit 1.1 million metric tons of refined metal production by FY27.