Hindustan Zinc plans 2.26 million metric ton capacity by 2030

Hindustan Zinc demerger deferred

A possible company split (demerger) is on the table but will resume after Vedanta's own demerger.

For now, Vedanta has set aside up to $600 million for upgrades and $450 million for maintenance in the current fiscal.

Financially, Hindustan Zinc had a strong start with profits jumping 68% in the March quarter and revenues hitting ₹13,544 crore, thanks in part to higher silver prices.

The company also wants to hit 1.1 million metric tons of refined metal production by FY27.