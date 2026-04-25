Hindustan Zinc posts 68% March quarter net profit of 5,033cr
Business
Hindustan Zinc just posted its highest profit growth in 20 quarters, with net profit soaring 68% to ₹5,033 crore for the March quarter.
The boost came mainly from higher silver and metal prices, making this a standout quarter for the Vedanta Group company.
Hindustan Zinc revenue hits 12,692cr
Revenue shot up by 44% to ₹12,692 crore, and EBITDA climbed 61%. Silver revenue more than doubled, hitting ₹4,032 crore.
The company also managed to cut zinc production costs by using more domestic coal.
Looking ahead, Hindustan Zinc plans to invest $500-$600 million by FY27 to ramp up production and launch new tech for better lead and silver recovery.