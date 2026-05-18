Hindustan Zinc shares slide over 7% after silver crash
Hindustan Zinc's shares slid more than 7% in just two days, with prices dipping to ₹621.45 on Monday, May 18, 2026.
The big reason? Silver prices crashed by nearly 13% after the government hiked import duties, tensions rose in Iran, and hopes for an interest rate cut faded.
Import duty hike hits silver demand
Silver isn't just for jewelry; it's used in things like solar panels and electric vehicles.
But with higher import duties (now at 15%) and expensive oil making things tricky for industries, demand has dropped off.
Even though global drama usually boosts precious metals, this time, silver's industrial side is feeling the heat.
Hindustan Zinc Q4 profit ₹5,033cr
Despite all this turbulence, Hindustan Zinc posted a solid fourth quarter: profits jumped 68% year over year to ₹5,033 crore and production costs hit record lows, showing they can keep their cool even when markets get rough.