Hiranandani-backed Yotta to file DRHP, aiming up to ₹8,000cr
Business
Yotta Data Services, backed by the Hiranandani Group in Mumbai, is preparing to file its DRHP in the coming months, hoping to raise up to ₹8,000 crore.
The goal? Boost their data center network and invest heavily in cutting-edge AI tech.
With India's digital needs growing fast, Yotta wants to be ready for the next wave.
Yotta raises $150 million, eyes $1.5bn
Just last month, Yotta pulled in $150 million from investors, pushing its valuation to around $3.9 billion (₹37,000 crore). Altogether (including the IPO), they're aiming for up to $1.5 billion in new funds.
Over the next two years, they plan to spend $2 billion on NVIDIA's latest AI chips, keeping pace with other big players eyeing public listings and expansion.