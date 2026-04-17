Hiring slowdown at IT majors drives talent to Indian startups

Startups add 80,000 tech jobs FY26

Startups are on a hiring spree for people skilled in AI and machine learning, full-stack development, cloud engineering, data science, and cybersecurity.

According to Instahyre, startup tech hiring is up 23%, and Aditya Narayan Mishra of CIEL HR says it's all about finding the right specialized talent.

The sector is set to create 80,000 new tech jobs in fiscal 2026.