Hiring slowdown at IT majors drives talent to Indian startups
Business
With hiring slowing down at major IT companies, a lot of tech professionals are now turning to India's fast-growing startups for fresh opportunities.
Startups are attracting talent from giants like TCS and Infosys, offering broader roles and faster career growth: some senior executives have even taken up chief technology officer positions at new ventures.
Startups add 80,000 tech jobs FY26
Startups are on a hiring spree for people skilled in AI and machine learning, full-stack development, cloud engineering, data science, and cybersecurity.
According to Instahyre, startup tech hiring is up 23%, and Aditya Narayan Mishra of CIEL HR says it's all about finding the right specialized talent.
The sector is set to create 80,000 new tech jobs in fiscal 2026.