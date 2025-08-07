Next Article
Hitachi Energy's stock surges 2.4% on stellar FY25 results
Hitachi Energy India's stock climbed 2.4% to ₹20,910 on Thursday morning, catching investors' attention after the company reported impressive FY25 numbers.
The boost also comes as the company is included in the NIFTY MIDCAP 150 index, highlighting its growing presence among midcap players.
Sales jumped to ₹6,384 crore and net profit more than doubled
For FY25, sales jumped to ₹6,384 crore (up from ₹5,237 crore last year), and net profit more than doubled to ₹383 crore.
Operational efficiency improved too, with EBIT reaching ₹561 crore.
On top of that, shareholders can expect a final dividend of ₹6 per share on August 13.
The company also shared an earnings call transcript this week outlining its future plans—adding even more optimism around its stock.