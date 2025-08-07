Hitachi Energy's stock surges 2.4% on stellar FY25 results

Sales jumped to ₹6,384 crore and net profit more than doubled

For FY25, sales jumped to ₹6,384 crore (up from ₹5,237 crore last year), and net profit more than doubled to ₹383 crore.

Operational efficiency improved too, with EBIT reaching ₹561 crore.

On top of that, shareholders can expect a final dividend of ₹6 per share on August 13.

The company also shared an earnings call transcript this week outlining its future plans—adding even more optimism around its stock.