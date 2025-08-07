Lupin's stock jumps 4% on strong FY25 earnings

Q1 FY25 numbers, dividend declared

For Q1 FY25 (April-June), Lupin's revenue hit ₹6,268.34 crore with net profit at ₹1,221.46 crore—both up from last year's first quarter.

The company also announced a final dividend of ₹12 per share (600%), effective July 25, 2025.

All this is giving investors—and anyone watching—the sense that Lupin's growth story is still going strong.