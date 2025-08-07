Next Article
Lupin's stock jumps 4% on strong FY25 earnings
Lupin's stock climbed over 4% on Thursday morning, hitting ₹1,930.10, after the pharma giant posted impressive numbers for the year ending March 2025.
Annual revenue grew to ₹22,707.90 crore (up from ₹20,010.82 crore last year), and net profit soared to ₹3,306.26 crore—almost double compared to FY24.
Q1 FY25 numbers, dividend declared
For Q1 FY25 (April-June), Lupin's revenue hit ₹6,268.34 crore with net profit at ₹1,221.46 crore—both up from last year's first quarter.
The company also announced a final dividend of ₹12 per share (600%), effective July 25, 2025.
All this is giving investors—and anyone watching—the sense that Lupin's growth story is still going strong.