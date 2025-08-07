Why Britannia's stock is rising on the bourses
Britannia Industries's stock climbed over 2% in early trade, landing among the Nifty Next 50's top gainers.
The buzz comes after the company posted solid June quarter results and announced a ₹75 per share final dividend—giving investors something to smile about.
Revenue and profit growth for the company
Britannia's annual revenue grew from ₹16,769 crore in 2024 to nearly ₹17,943 crore in 2025, with net profit also rising.
For the June quarter alone, both revenue and profit ticked up compared to June quarter of 2024, keeping earnings per share above ₹20—a good sign for anyone watching the company.
Dividend boost and operational performance
The bigger dividend (up from ₹73.50 in 2024), steady operational performance discussed in an August 6 analyst meet, improved debt position, and less debt are all boosting investor confidence.
It's a reminder that strong numbers—and rewarding shareholders—can really move the market.