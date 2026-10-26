Hitachi India R&D explores AI for energy trading and grids
Hitachi India's research and development (R&D) team is diving into new tech frontiers: think artificial intelligence (AI) for peer-to-peer energy trading, smarter power grids, and even autonomous systems for space.
Their director, Kingshuk Banerjee, says the team is working on peer-to-peer energy trading, grid stabilization and cybersecurity for remotely controlled energy equipment such as remote terminal units (RTU).
Forty-person Hitachi R&D explores AI, fintech
With just 40 people, the R&D center is weaving AI into everything from data center cooling to railways and elevators.
They are also working on fintech tools like frictionless payments that could make transactions much smoother.
Some of these ideas are already out in the world; others are still being tested, but the focus is clear: smarter tech for a more connected future.