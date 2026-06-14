Home loan insurance demand jumps 7-fold in India
What's the story
Home loan insurance is witnessing a massive surge in India, with policy uptake increasing nearly seven times in the last five months. A report by Policybazaar highlights this trend, indicating that borrowers are becoming more aware of the need to protect their families from outstanding loan liabilities. This is particularly true as home loan amounts and repayment tenures continue to grow.
Age group
Age-wise distribution of home loan insurance buyers
The Policybazaar data shows that borrowers aged between 31-45 years are leading the charge in home loan insurance adoption. This age group accounts for nearly 70% of all purchases, with those aged 31-35 contributing about 22%, and those aged 36-40 and 41-45 accounting for about 26% and 23%, respectively. The trend indicates that professionally settled individuals looking to buy homes are driving this surge.
Professional profile
Shift toward protection products for larger liabilities
The data from Policybazaar also reveals that a majority of home loan insurance buyers are salaried professionals. This highlights a stronger adoption among income-stable households dealing with long-duration liabilities. The trend is particularly prominent among borrowers with larger loan liabilities, as they show greater interest in protection products to shield their families from potential financial burdens due to unforeseen circumstances.
Urban dominance
Urban concentration and metro dominance
Home loan insurance adoption is mainly concentrated in urban centers, with metro cities accounting for nearly 70-75% of total purchases. Delhi NCR and Mumbai are the top cities driving this trend, followed by Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Pune. However, early signs suggest that non-metro demand has started picking up over the last two months as awareness spreads beyond traditional urban markets.
Gender involvement
Women co-applicants and joint applications
The Policybazaar data also shows an increase in the participation of women borrowers and co-applicants in home loan insurance purchases. Most insured home loans today are joint applications with spouses as co-applicants. This trend highlights the growing financial involvement of dual-income households in home ownership decisions, while also raising awareness about ensuring continuity of financial security for family members.