Home loan insurance demand jumps 7-fold in India

Age group

Age-wise distribution of home loan insurance buyers

The Policybazaar data shows that borrowers aged between 31-45 years are leading the charge in home loan insurance adoption. This age group accounts for nearly 70% of all purchases, with those aged 31-35 contributing about 22%, and those aged 36-40 and 41-45 accounting for about 26% and 23%, respectively. The trend indicates that professionally settled individuals looking to buy homes are driving this surge.