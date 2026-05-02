Homelane boosts projects 50% as Livspace trims staff with AI

Organized firms under 10% of ₹1.5L/cr

Even with all this new tech, organized players have less than 10% of the massive ₹1.5 lakh crore market, mainly because local carpenters offer cheaper options and the supply chain is pretty scattered.

While AI helps automate some tasks, founders admit it can't fix bigger challenges like pricing or customer experience just yet.

Still, these startups are betting on AI to keep making things smoother as they aim for real profits down the line.