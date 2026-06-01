Honda Digital Innovation India and T-Hub launch Honda Innovation Challenge
T-Hub and Honda Digital Innovation India have teamed up to launch the Honda Innovation Challenge 1.0, aiming to fast-track new ideas in intelligent mobility and vehicle tech.
From over 300 applications, four startups (Xane AI, Attento Technologies, AppTestify, and SenSight Technologies) made the cut.
Each gets up to ₹10 lakh in funding and will spend 12 weeks working closely with Honda's experts to turn their concepts into real-world solutions.
Startups get testing and deployment support
The chosen startups aren't just getting funding: they'll also receive operational insights, access to testing environments, and deployment support.
T-Hub CEO Kavikrut said: "This initiative has been designed to help startups work closely with one of the world's leading automotive companies and accelerate solutions for real-world deployment,"