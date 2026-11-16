Hong Kong launches 1st offshore yuan bond index with Bloomberg
Hong Kong just launched its first-ever offshore yuan bond index, the HKEX Offshore RMB Bond Index, teaming up with Bloomberg.
This new index gives investors a clear way to track yuan bonds issued outside mainland China and is designed to make the dim sum bond market more accessible and appealing to global investors.
Asset managers to create index products
Asset managers like CSOP and Value Partners are expected to use this index to create fresh investment products, making it easier for people to get involved.
With over 590 billion yuan in offshore yuan bond issuance already issued in the first nine months of this year, Hong Kong is clearly betting big on becoming a go-to hub for cross-border finance, and this move could help open even more doors for global money flows.