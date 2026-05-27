Hong Kong is now world's biggest cross-border wealth hub
What's the story
Hong Kong has surpassed Switzerland to become the world's largest cross-border wealth hub, according to a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report. The shift is largely due to an influx of mainland Chinese capital and a revival in the local equity market. In 2025, offshore assets booked in Hong Kong rose by 10.7% to $2.9 trillion, slightly beating Switzerland's $2.94 trillion, the BCG's 2026 Global Wealth Report showed.
Growth forecast
Wealth gap to widen further by 2030
The BCG report predicts that the wealth gap between Hong Kong and Switzerland will widen to nearly $600 billion by 2030. This is expected to be driven by China's manufacturing prowess and a revival in Hong Kong's IPO market. The global private wealth has also grown at its fastest pace since 2021, reaching a total of $333 trillion despite tariffs and macroeconomic headwinds.
Wealth surge
Growth in family offices and Middle Eastern participation
The wealth boom has directly fueled Hong Kong's family office ecosystem, with single-family offices growing by 25% from 2023 to reach 3,384 by the end of last year. Each of these offices manages at least $10 million, with over 1,000 managing $100 million or more. To maintain this growth momentum, the government plans to extend tax concessions to more asset classes amid a noticeable increase in Middle Eastern participants at recent wealth summits.