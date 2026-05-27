Hong Kong is now world's biggest cross-border wealth hub

The BCG report predicts that the wealth gap between Hong Kong and Switzerland will widen to nearly $600 billion by 2030. This is expected to be driven by China 's manufacturing prowess and a revival in Hong Kong's IPO market. The global private wealth has also grown at its fastest pace since 2021, reaching a total of $333 trillion despite tariffs and macroeconomic headwinds.

Wealth surge

Growth in family offices and Middle Eastern participation

The wealth boom has directly fueled Hong Kong's family office ecosystem, with single-family offices growing by 25% from 2023 to reach 3,384 by the end of last year. Each of these offices manages at least $10 million, with over 1,000 managing $100 million or more. To maintain this growth momentum, the government plans to extend tax concessions to more asset classes amid a noticeable increase in Middle Eastern participants at recent wealth summits.