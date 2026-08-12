Horizon Industrial Parks launches ₹2600cr IPO at ₹57-₹60 per share
Business
Horizon Industrial Parks is going public, with shares priced between ₹57 and ₹60 each.
You can apply for the IPO from August 17 to 19 (anchor investors get in on August 14), and bids start at a minimum lot of 250 shares.
The company runs 45 assets across 10 cities and plans to use most of the ₹2,600 crore raised to pay down its hefty debt.
Blackstone 89% stake to shrink
Blackstone, which currently owns 89% of Horizon, will see its stake shrink after the IPO. The company already secured ₹1,650 crore in pre-IPO funding.
If you're planning to invest or just curious, shares are set to list on both BSE and NSE by August 24, with allotment results out on August 20 and refunds or demat credits by August 21.