Horizon Industrial Parks launches ₹2600cr IPO at ₹57-₹60 per share

Horizon Industrial Parks is going public, with shares priced between ₹57 and ₹60 each.

You can apply for the IPO from August 17 to 19 (anchor investors get in on August 14), and bids start at a minimum lot of 250 shares.

The company runs 45 assets across 10 cities and plans to use most of the ₹2,600 crore raised to pay down its hefty debt.