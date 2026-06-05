House Ways and Means to unveil crypto tax rules Friday

Seven-bill package bundles crypto tax changes

The plan, shaped with input from Treasury, Commerce, and the White House, bundles seven bills covering things like mining, staking rewards, and stablecoin transactions.

Highlights include making crypto taxes more like those for stocks, bringing wash sale rules to digital coins, and letting some stablecoin trades skip capital gains taxes.

There are also safe harbors for foreign investors trading US securities.

While Republicans are leading the charge, both parties (plus industry voices) have weighed in, but it's not clear if all Democrats are on board yet.