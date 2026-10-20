Houthi strike sends Brent to $109.55 while WTI hits $103.66

The Houthi attacks have made things even more tense in the Middle East, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments, which saw its daily oil flow drop to 8.5 million barrels.

Despite all this chaos, OPEC managed to boost its output last month thanks to Saudi Arabia and Iraq stepping up production.

Egypt also signaled it might support Saudi Arabia if needed, showing just how much these events are shaking up global energy politics right now.